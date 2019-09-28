Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Officially out Week 4
Jackson (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's clash against the Colts.
Jackson injured his knee at practice on Aug. 8, and has been sidelined since. Although he avoided injured reserve, the 28-year-old does not yet seem to be nearing a return. There will be reason for more optimism once he returns to practice. In the meantime, Denzelle Good will presumably continue starting at right guard.
More News
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Absence likely to continue•
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Unlikely to land on IR•
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Out for two months•
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Leaves practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Dealing with fractured elbow•
-
Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Recovery timeline disclosed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...