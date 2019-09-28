Play

Jackson (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's clash against the Colts.

Jackson injured his knee at practice on Aug. 8, and has been sidelined since. Although he avoided injured reserve, the 28-year-old does not yet seem to be nearing a return. There will be reason for more optimism once he returns to practice. In the meantime, Denzelle Good will presumably continue starting at right guard.

