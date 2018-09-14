Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Questionable for Sunday
Jackson (pectoral) is questionable against the Broncos on Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jackson is nursing a pectoral injury, and it remains to be seen whether the starting right guard will suit up in Week 2. If Jackson is sidelined for any amount of time, Jon Feliciano will step in as his replacement.
