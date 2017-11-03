Jackson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury.

Jackson was absent from the Raiders' first two practices of the week, but turned in a limited session Friday to offer a little more optimism that he might be able to play in Week 9. The 26-year-old guard, who inked a five-year extension in the offseason, is viewed as a key blocker for the Oakland rushing attack.

