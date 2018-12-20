Coach Jon Gruden said Thursday that Jackson (elbow) is facing a six- to eight-week recovery timetable, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jackson is managing an undisclosed elbow injury sustained Dec. 9 against the Steelers, and appears on track to recover in time to take part in offseason workouts. Chaz Green should step into the starting lineup for the Raiders' final two games of the season.