Jackson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Jon Gruden indicated prior to the Raiders' bye week that Jackson would have a chance to return Week 7, and his return to practice Wednesday echoes that sentiment. The 28-year-old may still not be ready to go Sunday, but he appears to be closing in on his return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories