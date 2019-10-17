Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Returns to practice field
Jackson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Coach Jon Gruden indicated prior to the Raiders' bye week that Jackson would have a chance to return Week 7, and his return to practice Wednesday echoes that sentiment. The 28-year-old may still not be ready to go Sunday, but he appears to be closing in on his return.
