Jackson was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears in London.

Jackson hasn't practiced since the start of the regular season due to the left knee injury and will miss his fifth straight contest. The 28-year-old doesn't have a realistic chance of returning until he at least logs a limited practice session. Denzelle Good figures to receive another start at right guard in his place.

