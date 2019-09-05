Coach Jon Gruden said that Jackson (knee) could return to the field "after the first few ballgames," Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

If Jackson, who suffered a left knee injury last month, was placed on injured reserve, he'd have to remain sidelined for eight weeks at a minimum. Given that the Raiders would prefer to have him back sooner than that, it looks like they'll carry him on the active roster until he is healthy.

