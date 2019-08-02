Wright could "miss a week or so" due to a knee injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bair reports that Wright "tweaked" his knee earlier this week. The 27-year-old appeared in 15 games over his first four seasons in the league, each with a different team. Wright played for Oakland last season, logging one tackle and 28 snaps on defense over two contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories