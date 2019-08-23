Wright started in Thursday's 22-21 preseason victory over Green Bay and recorded one tackle over 38 snaps on defense.

Wright's start in Thursday's game reveals that he has recovered from the knee injury that plagued him earlier in August. The 27-year-old originally tweaked his knee in practice, but now seems ready to pursue a rotational role in Oakland's defensive front as the deadline for roster cuts looms.

More News
Our Latest Stories