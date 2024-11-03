Minshew completed 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for no gain before being replaced by Desmond Ridder with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.

Minshew's numbers underscore why he ultimately was replaced by Ridder, as the veteran signal-caller made little impact throughout his time in the game. Minshew failed to throw a touchdown for the third time overall this season, and he finished with under 200 yards for the fourth time as well. Ridder was able to lead one touchdown drive late, so it remains to be seen if a quarterback switch is in the offing during the Week 10 bye ahead of a Week 11 road matchup against the Dolphins.