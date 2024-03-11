Minshew has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Minshew's deal is for $25 million and includes $15 million fully guaranteed. Given those reported numbers, Minshew should have a chance to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the Raiders' starting QB job. Minshew -- who turns 28 in May -- recorded 3,305 passing yards to go along with 15 TDs and nine picks in 17 regular-season games (13 starts) with the Colts in 2023. With Minshew on the way out, 2023 first-rounder Anthony Richardson, who is bouncing back from a shoulder injury, is poised to reclaim Indy's starting signal-caller assignment this coming season.