Minshew completed 30 of 43 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two carries for seven yards in the Raiders' 34-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Minshew accumulated a season high in passing yards while mustering just his second multi-TD effort of the campaign. The veteran quarterback focused the overwhelming majority of his attention on Brock Bowers, who accounted for 13 of Minshew's completions on 16 targets. The remainder of Minshew's production was spread among six other pass catchers, and his pair of scoring tosses landed in the hands of Bowers (23 yards) and Ameer Abdullah (10 yards). Aidan O'Connell (IR, thumb) will remain out for several more weeks, so Minshew will be under center again for a tough Week 12 home matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.