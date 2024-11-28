Minshew (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The move was a foregone conclusion, as Minshew broke his left collarbone last Sunday against Denver and had already been ruled out for the rest of the season. Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell was activated from IR in a corresponding transaction and is set to start against Kansas City on Friday. Desmond Ridder will continue serving as Las Vegas' backup QB.
More News
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Season-ending injury confirmed•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Out for season with broken collarbone•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Will get more tests on shoulder•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Hurts shoulder Sunday•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Impressive yardage total in loss•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Keeping starting job for Week 11•