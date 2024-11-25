Head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed Monday that Minshew will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.
The report also notes that Pierce confirmed that Aidan O'Connell, who suffered a thumb injury in Week 7, could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Chiefs. "We'll see if Aidan is good to go," Pierce said of O'Connell on Monday. "He's been ramping up." Look for added context regarding O'Connell's status to arrive once the Raiders' first injury report of Week 13 is posted, but if O'Connell isn't ready to face Kansas City, Desmond Ridder would get Las Vegas' starting QB nod.
