Minshew (collarbone) will be released when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Minshew has one year remaining on a two-year contract, following a 2024 campaign that ended early when he suffered a broken collarbone Nov. 24. He should be recovered from the injury in time for offseason activities, but there's no guarantee of another shot to compete for a starting job -- he may have to settle for a backup role this time around.
More News
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Officially moved to IR•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Season-ending injury confirmed•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Out for season with broken collarbone•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Will get more tests on shoulder•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Hurts shoulder Sunday•
-
Raiders' Gardner Minshew: Impressive yardage total in loss•