Minshew (collarbone) will be released when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minshew has one year remaining on a two-year contract, following a 2024 campaign that ended early when he suffered a broken collarbone Nov. 24. He should be recovered from the injury in time for offseason activities, but there's no guarantee of another shot to compete for a starting job -- he may have to settle for a backup role this time around.