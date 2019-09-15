Conley (neck) will play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Just a week after Conley was carted off the field and sent to the hospital with a scary neck injury, he'll take the field against a division rival. Conley should start at cornerback in this matchup and be tasked with slowing down a powerful Chiefs' air attack.

