Conley was benched after playing just 13 defensive snaps against the Chargers on Sunday, Marcus Mosher of USAToday.com reports.

Conley was phased out of the defensive gameplan early Sunday, just one week after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Browns. Head coach Jon Gruden claimed the 23-year-old experienced struggles against a potent Chargers offense, benching the 2017 first rounder in favor of Daryl Worley during his first game back from suspension. It's unclear at this point if Conley will retain his role as a starter Week 6 against Seattle.