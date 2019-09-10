Raiders' Gareon Conley: Carted off field Monday
Conley was carted off the field with a neck injury in Monday's game against the Broncos, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Conley took a friendly fire shot from rookie Jonathan Abrams, who struck Conley's head inadvertently with his leg as he was coming to the ground. Look for more updates on Conley's status to come in the next few days, but his night is without a doubt over.
