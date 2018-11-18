Conley (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The groin issue rendered Conley a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but he'll be able to give it go after taking a questionable tag into the weekend. Conley, who has recorded 21 stops, seven pass breakups and an interceptions through nine games, is expected to start at cornerback along with Daryl Worley.

