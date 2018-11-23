Raiders' Gareon Conley: Cleared to face Ravens
Conley (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Conley practiced in full Wednesday then practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The Ohio State product played through the groin issue in Week 11 against the Cardinals but only logged three snaps on special teams. Conley will likely start at cornerback again and get back to his regular workload on defense.
