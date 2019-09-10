Raiders' Gareon Conley: Could play Week 2
Coach Jon Gruden said Conley (neck) "seems to be doing okay" but the team will monitor his status, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gruden also said Conley has a chance to play in Week 2's game versus the Chiefs, but there will need to be additional positive progress first. After a scary sight where Conley was carted off the field and ended up in the hospital, this quick of a recovery would be excellent. Keep an eye on his practice status starting with Wednesday's injury report.
