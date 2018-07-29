Raiders' Gareon Conley: Dealing with hip strain
According to defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, Conley (groin) is dealing with a hip strain, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Guenther added that Conley should not be out too much longer. The second-year cornerback has dealt with a multitude of injuries during his brief career, including a shin injury last year and a groin ailment during minicamp back in June. A healthy rest of camp would help ease the nerves around Conley's health, as the Raiders will need their 2017 first-round pick to boost a pass defense that ranked 26th in the NFL last season.
