Raiders' Gareon Conley: Easing toward return
Conley (shin) appears to be closing in on a return to practice after working with a trainer on the field following the Raiders' walkthrough on Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Conley, who was drafted 24th overall by the Raiders, has been sidelined with a shin injury since the team's minicamp in mid-June. He's spent training camp on the PUP list, but could be close to making his return to at least limited practice participation before the preseason comes to an end. The rookie corner is slated to battle for a starting spot in the secondary upon his return to full health, especially after veteran Sean Smith was charged with assault last week.
