Raiders' Gareon Conley: Full participant Thursday
Conley (shin) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Conley was limited Wednesday after not suiting up for Week 1, but he is looking ready to go for Week 2. Sean Smith (neck) did not participate Thursday, so Conley could see an increased role against the Jets if Smith is unable to play Sunday.
