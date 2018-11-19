Raiders' Gareon Conley: Grabs second interception
Conley recorded a solo tackle and an interception in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Conley's interception was the second of his career. On the year he has 22 tackles (16 solo) and eight passes defensed, including the two interceptions. Looking ahead, Conley and the Raiders will take on the Ravens in Week 12.
