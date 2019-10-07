Conley recorded two solo tackles and an interception in Oakland's 24-21 win over the Bears in London, England on Sunday.

Conley intercepted Chase Daniels on the Bears' final drive of the game, ending any hopes of a comeback. He continues to be a mainstay in Oakland's secondary, even after suffering a neck injury in Week 1 that saw him carted off the field with what appeared to be a very serious injury. He did not miss any time, luckily.