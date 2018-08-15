Raiders' Gareon Conley: In line for preseason debut
Conley is expected to participate in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After missing part of June's minicamp with a groin strain, Conley then strained a hip in his first day of team drills during training camp, and the defensive back had been out of commission for roughly two weeks before returning Monday. Conley's taken part in each of Oakland's last three practices, though, and the 2017 first-rounder is now back on track to play a key role in an underwhelming Raiders secondary this season.
