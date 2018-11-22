Raiders' Gareon Conley: Limited in practice Thursday
Conley (groin) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Conley was able to play through a minor groin issue during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but has yet to get healthy from the injury. The 2017 first-round pick appears on track to take the field Week 12 against the Ravens, but his status could come down to a game-time decision if he's unable to fully return to practice Friday.
