Conley (neck) was limited at practice Thursday, but defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said the corner is "good to go," Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic reports.

Conley had to be carted off the field Monday after taking a friendly fire shot and sustaining the injury. The 24-year-old had to be taken to a hospital but was released the next morning. Head coach Jon Gruden said there was a chance Conley could play in Sunday's game against Kansas City, which would be a very speedy recovery considering the scary nature of the injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 2 Trade Values Chart

    Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week