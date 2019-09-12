Raiders' Gareon Conley: Limited Thursday
Conley (neck) was limited at practice Thursday, but defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said the corner is "good to go," Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic reports.
Conley had to be carted off the field Monday after taking a friendly fire shot and sustaining the injury. The 24-year-old had to be taken to a hospital but was released the next morning. Head coach Jon Gruden said there was a chance Conley could play in Sunday's game against Kansas City, which would be a very speedy recovery considering the scary nature of the injury.
