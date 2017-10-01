Play

Conley (shin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Conley's return would've been a big plus for the non-threatening Raiders' secondary. Expect TJ Carrie to continue to slot in as the No. 3 cornerback and play almost every down. When Conley returns, expect him to compete for Carrie's spot.

