Raiders' Gareon Conley: Moved to IR
Conley (shin) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Conley's rookie season was compromised by a mysterious shin injury he suffered in June. After missing out on the season opener, he made just two total appearances before his shin injury flared up in Week 3. Conley hasn't practiced since. The Ohio State product will now finish the season with seven tackles and one PBU, with the hope he'll fully recover in time for the start of offseason workouts in the spring.
