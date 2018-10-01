Raiders' Gareon Conley: Notches defensive touchdown Sunday
Conley returned an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter of Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Conley took advantage of starting against a rookie quarterback as he picked off first overall pick Baker Mayfield and returned it to the house. Conley also added one solo tackle in addition to his first interception of the season, but he'll face a tougher test in Week 5 against Philip Rivers and the Chargers.
