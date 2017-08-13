Raiders' Gareon Conley: Nursing shin injury
Conley is dealing with a shin injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Though GM Reggie McKenzie said in July that Conley was only dealing with "shin splints," the injury is evidently more than just that. However, the exact nature still isn't clear and it remains anyone's guess when Conley will be healthy enough to come off the PUP list.
