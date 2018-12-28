Raiders' Gareon Conley: Officially considered questionable
Conley (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Conley was a full participant in Friday's practice, but could still need to visit an independent neurologist before clearing the league-mandated concussion protocol. Nick Nelson would draw another start at right cornerback if Conley were to remain sidelined.
