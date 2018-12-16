Raiders' Gareon Conley: Out with concussion
Conley has a concussion and will not return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Conley hit his head on the field as he made a play on the ball and subsequently entered the concussion protocol. The 23-year-old will have an extra day to clear the protocol as the Raiders face the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 16.
