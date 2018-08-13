Conley (hip) is participating in Monday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conley, whose rookie campaign in 2017 was shortened to just two games due to a shin injury, has dealt with both groin and hip strains throughout the offseason. The Raiders' secondary couldn't totally avoid the injury bug Monday, however, as fellow cornerback Daryl Worley left early with an undisclosed issue after colliding with a teammate. Conley will look to step into a starting role oppposite Rashaan Melvin, while veteran Leon Hall figures to factor into the mix as well.

