Raiders' Gareon Conley: Question mark for Week 5
Conley (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Conley didn't make his NFL debut until Week 2 against the Jets while battling the shin injury, and though he impressed the coaching staff in that contest, he ended up aggravating the issue the following week, resulting in him missing last Sunday's loss to the Broncos. Though Conley practiced on a limited basis on back-to-back days to finish out the week, it's unclear if that will be enough for head coach Jack Del Rio to feel comfortable with keeping the rookie active in Week 5.
