Raiders' Gareon Conley: Questionable for Monday
Conley (concussion) is questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Conley managed to practice on a limited basis Saturday which would seem to suggest the 23-year-old has a chance to take the field Monday. More information regarding the cornerback's status will likely arrive prior to the 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff.
