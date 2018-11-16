Raiders' Gareon Conley: Questionable for Week 11
Conley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a groin injury.
Conley was previously dealing with a foot injury at the end of October, but is now battling through the groin issue. The 23-year-old was able to practice in a limited capacity all week which seems to put him on the right side of the questionable tag.
