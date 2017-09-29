Play

Conley (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The shin injury that derailed Conley's summer and prevented him from taking part in the Week 1 seems to have flared up. His potential absence would further weaken an already porous Raiders secondary that surrendered 365 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to the Redskins last Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories