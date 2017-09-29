Raiders' Gareon Conley: Questionable for Week 4
Conley (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The shin injury that derailed Conley's summer and prevented him from taking part in the Week 1 seems to have flared up. His potential absence would further weaken an already porous Raiders secondary that surrendered 365 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to the Redskins last Sunday.
