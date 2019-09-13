Play

Conley (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Coach Jon Gurden said Conley "seems to be doing okay" just a day after he was carted off the field, and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday that Conley's "good to go." Despite the optimism from the coaching staff, Conley's officially questionable, which is backed up by his limited participation in practice all week. If he's able to play, Conley is expected to start at cornerback. The inactive report -- the final verdict -- will be released Sunday at 2:35 P.M. EDT.

