Conley (neck) is expected to play in Sunday's home game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conley suffered a scary neck injury during last Monday night's game, in which he had to be carted off the field. The Ohio State product was able to log limited practice time this week, and appears ready for Week 2. It's unclear if he'll get the start opposite Daryl Worley, but Conley is expected to play in some fashion.