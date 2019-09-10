Conley (neck) was released from the hospital Tuesday and head coach Jon Gruden said the reports he has "are very, very positive," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Conley had to be carted off the field after a friendly-fire shot from rookie Jonathan Abrams in Monday's game against Denver. The 24-year-old spent around 10 minutes on the ground after the hit and was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd on his way off the field. Gruden also said that he doesn't know what Conley's status will be for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City.