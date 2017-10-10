Conley (shin) remains without a timetable for a return, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Conley had recently practiced on a limited basis, but it appears as though the rookie is not close to returning to the field at a full capacity, as coach Jack Del Rio had no updates on the defensive back's timetable this week. Dexter McDonald and T.J. Carrie are in line for increased roles in the team's secondary for as long as Conley is out.