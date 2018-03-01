Raiders' Gareon Conley: Should be ready for offseason program
Head coach Jon Gruden expects Conley (shin) to be ready for the Raiders' offseason program, Scott Bair of NCS Sports Bay Area reports.
Conley, who Oakland selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, wasn't available for the team's regular-season opener due to a shin injury he sustained in June, and he only appeared in two games thereafter before aggravating the same injury. The Ohio State product ultimately finished the year on injured reserve. While his rookie year likely didn't go as smoothly as he or the Raiders had hoped, Conley should nonetheless benefit from having a full offseason unimpeded from any injury rehabilitation.
