Play

Conley was sidelined at Wednesday's practice due to a shin injury.

The injury was presumably sustained in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. His absence from practice puts his status for Week 4's matchup against the Broncos in question. TJ Carrie and Dexter McDonald figure to be next in line providing depth at cornerback she he ultimately be unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories