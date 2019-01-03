Conley recorded three tackles (two solo), two passes defensed and an interception during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Conley was able to return from a one-game absence for the Raiders' season finale after clearing the league's concussion protocol. He finished his second year in the league with 37 tackles (24 solo), 15 passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 15 games. A much healthier 2018 campaign allowed Conley to solidify himself as a starter on the outside at cornerback, despite being benched earlier in the year. He figures to compete for a starting role again in 2019 with two seasons left on his rookie deal.