Raiders' Gareon Conley: Will sit out Sunday
Conley (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Conley hasn't played since Week 3 in Washington and there's remains no clear timetable for his return. The rookie first-round pick hasn't played enough to truly show what he brings to the table or what the Raiders are missing with him on the sideline.
