Conley (shin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Conley practiced on a limited basis the end of the week, but it's not surprising to see the Raiders expressing caution with the lingering injury. With David Amerson (concussion) also inactive, TJ Carrie and Dexter McDonald will likely see increased roles against the Ravens on Sunday.

