Conley will not face charges stemming from an April sexual assault allegation made against him, NFL.com reports.

Conley's case was investigated over recent months before a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury ruled Monday that charges would not be filed. The 22-year-old slid to the 24th pick of this year's first round amid the allegations made against him, but now Conley will be clear to resume his rookie year without fear of punishment from the legal system or NFL. Currently on the Raiders' PUP list while dealing with shin splints, Conley is a big cornerback who figures to complement Oakland's starting tandem of David Amerson and Sean Smith early on.